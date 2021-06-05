Taxation A minimum corporate tax would curb the tax planning of large companies, believes a Finnish professor and EK’s tax director – Finland can benefit from the G7 proposal

The professor of corporate taxation sees the G7 agreement as a first step towards curbing tax competition between states.

Finland may benefit from a recent proposal for a minimum corporate tax, but Finland should find out for itself and not just rely on international assessments.

This is the assessment made by the Tax Director of the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) Anita Isomaa after G7 finance ministers announced today that they have agreed on a global corporate tax minimum. Under the proposal, countries would commit to a corporate tax of at least 15%.

“This minimum tax is actually the last part of the international tax cooperation that has been going on since 2013, the aim of which has been to prevent the transfer of profits to low-tax countries,” Isomaa tells STT.

Global a corporate tax treaty would also mean that the world’s largest companies could be taxed according to the country in which they made their turnover, and not just according to where they are registered.

According to Isomaa, the actions have been driven by the desire of states to respond to aggressive tax planning. Within this framework, the exchange of information between tax authorities has been improved.

According to Isomaa, the minimum tax rate would be based on a mechanism prepared by the OECD, the introduction of which and the tax rate could be decided by politicians.

“If a company pays less tax in a country of operation than in its home country, the company’s home country can tax the difference between the mini-tax and the low tax,” says Isomaa.

On average, global corporate taxes have declined significantly in previous decades. A Washington-based incubator Tax Foundation according to the world average corporate tax rate in the year was about 24 percent, while in 1980 it was 40 percent.

University of Vaasa Professor of Corporate Taxation Juha Lindgren sees the G7 agreement on a minimum tax as a first step towards curbing so-called inter-state tax competition, the race to the bottom phenomenon.

The phenomenon means that states attract companies, for example, at a lower tax rate than other states, in which case all states disappear. The target is large international companies.

“When trying to address tax evasion, these companies sometimes try to take advantage of countries with lower tax rates, even quite aggressively. Yes I think this is a matter of chaining to the bottom of the race. If we hit bottom fifteen, there’s no going to zero, ”Lindgren says.

However, setting a minimum tax rate is not Lindgrenin According to the G20, achieving the goal requires the approval of the G20. The group includes the 19 richest countries in the world and the EU, whose countries have tax sovereignty, ie the creation of a mini-tax rate requires the approval of all EU countries.

Within the EU, a 15% tax may also provoke opposition, as EU countries such as Ireland and Cyprus have attracted companies with lower corporate taxation. For example, the Irish corporate tax rate is currently 12.5%. The low corporate tax has brought the headquarters of the big IT giants to the island.

Another question mark is how Russia and China, for example, outside the G7 will react to the idea.

“These are very complex issues, and it is not yet possible to be sure that the tax will be achieved.”

Isoman by OECD has estimated that a minimum tax rate could increase corporate tax revenue globally by $ 50-80 billion. However, according to him, it is extremely important that Finland prepares its own national calculations and does not rely only on external estimates.

“Finland is a small economy based on exports, and often international tax reforms are made from the perspective of large, populous countries,” Isomaa explains.

Treasury has calculated, on the basis of the OECD’s own tool, that a mere move to a global minimum tax of 15% would directly mean additional revenue of at least EUR 113 million for the Finnish treasury.

According to Isomaa, the effects on Finland may not be great, as Finland has not been an aggressive tax competitor.

“This may not significantly increase tax revenues in the short term, and the potential spillover effects are difficult to assess. Can this increase Finland’s attractiveness as an investment destination, or will large companies prefer to invest in their own state from now on? ” Isomaa ponders.

According to his information, Finnish companies have hardly been concerned about this. Above all, companies have been considering whether the reform will somehow increase the administrative burden or whether it could lead to tax disputes.

Corporate tax is called corporate tax in Finland. It is an income tax paid by limited companies and other entities, the amount of which in Finland is 20 per cent of the entity’s taxable income.