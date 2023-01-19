Thursday, January 19, 2023
Taxation | A good employment situation increased the amount of taxes collected last year

January 19, 2023
The tax administration collected about 81.4 billion euros in taxes last year.

Tax administration the amount of taxes collected last year increased by approximately 5.8 billion euros from 2021. In 2022, the Tax Administration collected a total of approximately 81.4 billion euros in taxes, and the growth in the second year was approximately 7.7 percent.

In its release, the Tax Administration estimates that the growth is partly due to a better employment and economic situation than before. According to the tax administration, the increased employment was reflected in the amount of withholding tax collected from personal customers.

The amount of corporate and value added tax collected also increased. The final amount of income taxes will only be known when taxation is completed at the end of the year.

