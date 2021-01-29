Taxation A doctor’s referral is no longer required for physiotherapy provided by the employer

With the change made by the taxpayer, the costs of obtaining a doctor’s referral are eliminated.

The employer the taxation associated with the provision of physiotherapy has changed at the turn of the year. Today, physiotherapy provided by an employer is a tax-free employee benefit even without a doctor’s referral.

In the past, physiotherapy has been a tax-free benefit only if prescribed by an occupational physician. Without the referral, it has not previously been healthcare provided by the employer. In this case, the costs of physiotherapy have remained in the employee’s account.

Suomen Rehabilitation Entrepreneurs has lobbied for change. According to the organization, physiotherapy reduces leaving work and eliminates pain.

“The benefit is even more advantageous for the employer, as the costs of obtaining a referral are eliminated,” Executive Director of Rehabilitation Entrepreneurs Satu Grekin says in a press release.

In addition, the tax exemption of the benefit is not conditional on whether or not the employer receives compensation from Kela for the treatment.

Physiotherapy is a movement and physical activity therapy provided by a licensed health care professional that usually seeks to cure or prevent an injury that has occurred.

Massage is not physiotherapy in the view of the taxpayer, but the employer can pay the masseur for the workplace as a tax-free recreational activity.

Employer may arrange physiotherapy as an employee benefit in such a way that it determines for the employee what services are covered by the employer – sponsored physiotherapy.

Alternatively, the employer can also arrange physiotherapy with a targeted payment instrument, ie a service such as Virikeseteli, or with insurance.

The employer can also arrange physiotherapy, for example, by obtaining a service from a service provider with whom it has entered into an agreement as part of voluntary occupational health care.