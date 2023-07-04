According to the president of the Chamber, “there are no passions” for the text; declared that some sectors do not want reform

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Monday (July 3, 2023) that there is no set date this week to vote on the tax reform because it will only put the text to the vote when it reaches a quorum for approval. Reform is a priority agenda for Lira and the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“There is no date. We first need to have the result of the scoreboard of the parties to see how the acronyms are doing”said the President of the Lower House.

Watch (2min4s):

Lira commissioned this week with party leaders a survey of how many votes in favor of tax reform there are in each party. As long as all parties do not deliver these numbers, the congressman will hold back on the reform.

“I just hope that climate remains a country project and doesn’t turn into a battle between government and opposition”, added the President of the Chamber. The congressman said that there is not any kind of “passion” by the text of the rapporteur, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), and that it can be changed.

“There are no problems with making changes that lead to more votes. We are dealing with a very specific quorum on a very delicate matter. If it were easy, I would have approved many years ago.”, declared Lira. However, she stated that there are sectors that “They just don’t want reform”.

Several segments and wings of the political world are critical of tax reform. On Tuesday (4.July.2023), mayors and governors will go to Brasília to pressure deputies for changes in the project.

Lira said she hopes to be successful in approving all the measures that are planned for this week. In addition to the reform, there is expectation of voting on the bill of Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals) and the fiscal framework.

The mayor mentioned again that Casa Baixa is in a concentrated effort, with sessions scheduled from Monday (3.July) to Friday (7.Jul).

PL DO CARF

Lira said that she has no commitment to put the bill for the Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals) on Tuesday (4.July). The project locks the agenda of the House and prevents voting on other topics.

The rapporteur of the project, deputy Beto Pereira (PSDB-MS), presented its opinion on Monday night (July 3). the congressman gave the government the casting vote in case of a tie in the judgments of the body. also complied with the agreement between the Ministry of Finance and the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association). However, there is still no consensus on the subject.

Lira declared that, even if the project is not appreciated on Tuesday (4.Jul), the tax reform could be discussed in plenary, as well as the other topics. Although it locks the agenda, urgent projects only prevent the voting on new matters, but do not prohibit discussions.

FISCAL FRAMEWORK

The president of the Chamber stated that nothing has been agreed on the fiscal framework because the rapporteur of the proposal in the Chamber, deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), is still returning to Brasilia. He must attend the Tuesday (July 4) leaders’ meeting with Lira.