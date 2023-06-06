President of the Chamber says he wants to avoid the issue being affected by discussions between right-wing and left-wing parties

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said on Monday night (5.Jun.2023) that it has focused on tax reform so that the issue does not suffer “pollution” of discussions between left and right parties. “The discussion will be wide, it will be tough and it will be big, but it will be focused on the matter of fact, not on what has happened with distractions, motivations, derivations for other topics that are of no importance”, he declared during his participation in the Esfera Brasil debate. Furthermore, Lira again said that her “commitment” is to guide the tax reform before the recess of the Legislative Power, that is, still in the 1st semester of 2023.

