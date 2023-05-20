Information is from the group coordinator, federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), to Poder360

The Chamber’s Tax Reform WG scheduled for June 6 the presentation of the working group’s final report, which will have a summary of the discussions made by the group about the proposal. The elements present in the text will serve as the basis for the substitute to be taken to plenary, still without date, by the rapporteur, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB). The information was provided by the group’s coordinator, federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG). The reform is being processed in the House through PEC 45/2019 (Proposed Constitutional Amendment 45/2019). Initially, the agreement was that the document would be presented in May, but the works were released for another 20 days. With the new date, the likely order is that the new fiscal framework be approved even before the tax reform goes to the plenary of the Lower House. The two make up the list of the most relevant economic proposals by the Planalto Palace for 2023.