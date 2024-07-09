Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/09/2024 – 19:10

Federal deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA) stated that there is no intention, at this time, to include changes in the report of the 1st project to regulate tax reform, but that the members of the working group will have until tomorrow to receive suggestions from the leaders about possible changes to the text.

The statement was made this Tuesday, the 9th, after a meeting of party leaders at the official residence of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

According to the deputies involved in the matters, between this Tuesday and Wednesday, the 10th, the meeting participants will present to the benches the numbers estimated by the Federal Revenue Service on the impacts of each possible change.

One example is the inclusion of meat in the national basic food basket, which has a zero tax rate. If animal proteins were to become part of the list of exempt items, the impact would be 0.53 percentage points on the general tax rate. In the case of prescription drugs, the increase would be 0.21 percentage points.

“We will talk to the benches, we will present the tax reform project, because President Arthur Lira’s decision with the group of leaders is that tomorrow the matter will be scheduled for voting, starting at 10 am,” he said.

The deputy added: “From now on, we will talk to the benches, we will present and listen to the suggestions. With these presentations in the respective benches tonight, late into the night, with the suggestions that are offered to us together with the suggestions of the collegiate of leaders, we will finalize the report and be able to finally open the discussion for voting,” said Cajado.

