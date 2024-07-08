Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/08/2024 – 20:46

The deputies who make up the working group for the first bill regulating tax reform met at the Ministry of Finance with the extraordinary secretary for tax reform, Bernard Appy, to calculate the impacts on the tax rate with changes to the text, including a possible inclusion of meat in the tax-exempt basic food basket.

The group’s spokesman, Congressman Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), argues that the report created space for introducing measures that increase efficiency and combat fraud and tax evasion. “We are studying the methodologies and making calculations. We have room to include other requests, in the basic food basket, in the tax rate, including meat,” he said.

Regarding electric cars, Lopes repeated that the group’s proposal for charging a Selective Tax on vehicles is proportional to the pollution potential.

According to the congressman, there will be a meeting this Monday night with the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). On Tuesday, the congressmen will discuss the text in the leadership group. Lopes expects the text to be voted on this week, but changes will only be made after tomorrow’s meeting.