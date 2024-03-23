Tax: Unimpresa, the South and the islands are driving the country's growth

Italian economy patchy and with some surprises: the South and the Islands run, the North West holds, the Center floats, the North East suffers. This is the snapshot of the health of the country's economic situation taken by Unimpresa study centre through data relating toVAT of 2023. Of the total of 20 regions, five recorded a negative trend last year, while among the 15 with a positive sign (equal to 60% of GDP), the first eight places are almost entirely in the South: Molise (+14%), Sicily (+12%), Campania (+7%), Calabria (+6%), Puglia (+4%) and Basilicata ( 3%). Valle d'Aosta and Piedmont keep the northern flag flying with increases of 10% and 6% respectively.



The five red-sticker regions, which alone represent approximately 41% of the gross domestic product, are: Friuli Venezia Giulia (-1%), Trentino Alto Adige (-1%) and Lombardy (-4%) as well as Lazio and Liguria, which with a negative economic result of more than 8%, is clearly the worst economic area in the country. The rest of the ranking is as follows: Umbria (+3%), Sardinia (+3%), Emilia Romagna (+2%), Abruzzo (+2%), Marche (+1%) and Tuscany (+0.5 %), while Veneto, with a positive variation of 0.1%, narrowly saved itself from the relegation zone. Results that lead the national electronic invoicing data to close in the red by 2.1%

“The data debunks some myths, starting with the storytelling of the entrepreneurial locomotive of the North East, and they confirm what we at Unimpresa have been arguing for years, namely that the southern territories are an added value, they are essential for the Italian economy. From this point of view, the almost 200 billion euros of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan will be crucial, precisely in terms of cohesion between the various Italian realities: Northern Italy cannot do without the rest of the country, but this is an aspect that Giorgia Meloni's government is always keeping in the right place”, comments the president of Unimpresa, Giovanna Ferrara. The Centre's analysis Unimpresa studies examined the statistics of the VAT base relating to 2023, considering them a valid indicator of the health of the economy.

These are the data relating to electronic invoicing, according to which 41% of the GDP is in the red, these are the five regions where the turnover of companies and VAT numbers has stopped in negative territory: -1% in Friuli Venezia Giulia, -1.3% in Trentino Alto Adige, -4.3% in Lombardy, -8.2% in Lazio and -8.6% in Liguria. Of the 15 regions with positive results, those in the South and the Islands stand out. In fact, in the first eight places in the electronic invoicing ranking, there are six southern regions – Molise (+13.9%), Sicily (+12.3%), Campania (+7.3%), Calabria (+6, 2%), Puglia (+4.1%) and Basilicata (3.7%) – together with Valle d'Aosta and Piedmont which kept the northern flag flying high, with increases of 9.9% and 6.4% respectively %. The rest of the ranking is as follows: Umbria (+3.2%), Sardinia (+2.7%), Emilia Romagna (+2.6%), Abruzzo (+2.3%), Marche (+1, 3%) and Tuscany (+0.5%). Only by a hair's breadth, i.e. a positive variation of 0.1%, did Veneto escape from the negative zone.

The 15 regions that closed positive correspond to approximately 59% of the country's GDP. On their own, however, the five regions in red guarantee the remaining 41% of the same gross domestic product. In general, the North West represents 33.3% of the GDP, the North East 23.3%, the Center 21.2%, the South 15.2% and the Islands 6.9%. Molise, which appears in first place in the fiscal ranking, contributes only 0.4% to the national economy, Sicily 5%, Valle d'Aosta 0.3%. Down from the podium, and always in order of ranking, Campania is worth 6.1% of the GDP, Piedmont 7.5%, Calabria 1.8%, Puglia 4.3%, Basilicata 0.8%, Umbria 1.4%, Sardinia 1.9%, Emilia Romagna 9.1%, Abruzzo 1.8%, Marche 2.4 %, Tuscany 6.6%, Veneto 9.3%, Friuli Venezia Giulia 2.2%, Trentino Alto Adige 2.2%, Lombardy 22.8%, Lazio 10 .9%, Liguria 2.8%.