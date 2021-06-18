Tax, the turning point after 25 years. Goodbye IRAP, the tax will be absorbed by IRES

The Draghi government is committed on several fronts, on the one hand it faces the health emergency due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, on the other it studies the moves to address the economic crisis underway in Italy after the long lockdowns and forced closures. The concentration is mainly aimed at European funds, the 209 billion of Recovery. But on the treasury – reads the Messenger – other economic measures are also being worked on. Among these was agreement found to retire a historic tax, IRAP. After 25 years of activity, the tax on productive activities, introduced in 1996 by the Prodi government, is now at the end of its run.

Next week the Finance Committees of the House and Senate will send the government a document that will contain a hypothesis of reform and by the end of July, as requested by Europe with the NRP. Among the points shared by a very large majority – continues Il Messaggero – there is the stop to Irap, which would not be abolished tout-court in order not to incur a loss of revenue (worth over 20 billion and finances a large part of regional health care), but that could flow into the IRES (current rate at 24%), not only with a view to simplification, but also to overcome the mechanism of a tax that also affects loss-making companies and taxes the factors of production.