Tax, tax on multinationals: minimum levy of 15 percent on revenues in Italy, decree ready

The tax on multinationals (starting from the web giants, but not only) becomes a very hot topic and the Meloni government is preparing the acceleration. In the next few days, the first legislative decree implementing the tax delegation will be presented and will concern the transposition of European Directive 2523 of 2022, which implements the OECD agreement on the taxation of multinationals which requires companies to pay an effective tax in each country. not less than 15 percent.

The obligation includes all large groups (multinational and national as well) that are present in a Member State and have a consolidated turnover of at least 750 million euros. Anyone who pays less than 15 percent in taxes to the tax authorities will have to supplement their payments until they reach at least this minimum rate. Methods to be defined. For example, by prohibiting multinationals from using deductions or deductions from income that can reduce the profits on which taxes are calculated.

“By September 20th the Commissions, made up of some of the leading experts in the field, will have to formulate proposals of a technical nature which could represent the basis for future implementing decrees”. He is the Deputy Minister of Economy, Maurizio Leo, to take stockin an interview with Il Messaggero, on the tax reform approved in August and now being implemented with the delegated decrees. “The first measures we will launch will be those that do not require coverage: I am thinking – he explains – of those that concern procedures or taxpayers’ obligations and payments, assessments, litigation and sanctions. With these measures we will calm the relationship between tax authorities and taxpayers immediately and, with Nadef, we will see if there will be space to launch measures aimed at reducing the tax burden for taxpayers”.

“Surely one of the first measures will be that relating to the taxation of Italian and foreign multinationals”, indicates Leo. “The effective tax paid by multinationals will have to be higher than 15%,” he explains.

“All budget laws – underlines Leo – are complex from the point of view of resources. The government’s intention is to act in compliance with community rules, always protecting the interests of Italians. As regards the reform of Irpef rates, it is certainly our intention to proceed with a first phase of reorganization by lightening the tax burden. As mentioned, we will have to check whether there will be coverage with Nadef. We will see. We are cautious but optimistic.” As for the tax relief measure on thirteenth wages, “let’s see if it will be possible this year, the update note will give us answers. In any case, we think that subjecting extraordinary wages, such as the thirteenth salary, to lower taxation would put more money in the pockets of Italians in the last month of the year. It would be money injected into the real economy.”

