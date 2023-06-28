Tax authorities, the cap on fringe benefits at €3,000 and production bonuses

The government Melons think again and change the text on the tax delegation. Initially the rule was aimed at all workers without distinction, in fact one was foreseen flat fee on extraordinary And thirteenthas well as on production awards, but now the executive has decided to narrow down the field of beneficiaries. The Deputy Minister of Economy Maurizio Leo – we read in the Sole 24 Ore – speaking at an event on the birth rate organized by Adnkronos, he clarified an important aspect: “The fiscal delegation it will only affect the weakest groups“. The working scheme should be to not delegate the indication of a threshold, leaving the mechanism and the identification of the ceiling to economic compatibility who will guide the implementing decrees.

Again Deputy Minister Leo – continues Il Sole – has expressed the intention to carry steadily the threshold of the taxation of fringe benefits of €3,000, after the first experiments launched at the end of last year and then in the work decree. Just as the will of Leo and the government is to continue and put the Flat Tax incremental for VAT matches (excluding those with a flat-rate scheme). Also on this point the reformulation should say clearer words about the start of the stable mechanism at the end of the trial introduced in maneuver with the 15% rate applied to increases (with a ceiling of €40,000) in income between 2023 and the highest value of three-year period 2020-2022.

