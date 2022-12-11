For many, the situation began with the cancellation of a doctor’s appointment, the refusal to buy clothes for their children or to visit relatives due to the cost of transportation. Everything to pay the most urgent bills. Quickly, they were forced to cut food costs, to reduce their quality, quantity, to the point of skipping one meal or another. And, even though they work and receive a salary, today they find themselves queuing up at food banks to feed their children.

All over the planet, families are losing the battle against inflation. Once your resilience mechanisms are depleted and no more spending can be cut, what’s left are feelings of angst and lack of control. They no longer have a voice in the decisions that affect their lives, they are forced to depend on others, which means a loss of dignity. In fact, a violation of their human rights.

Among the first victims of the cost of living crisis are, as always, the most vulnerable and disadvantaged: children, women, the elderly, people with disabilities, minorities and migrants. In England, for example, 2.2 million more people were forced this year to sacrifice essential expenses for their well-being. In total, there are 23.5 million Britons in this situation. The New Economics Foundation calculates that the increase in prices relapses 9 times more on the poorest than on the richest 5%, in proportion to their income. In the US, while 38% of white households say they have serious economic problems, among Latino families the proportion rises to 48%, to 55% for their African American counterparts, and peaks at 63% among Native Americans.

Women, especially in single-parent families, are the first to be affected by rising prices, a phenomenon that the Institute for Women’s Policy Research of the USA calls “she-flation”. And the impact on children is devastating: a report A recent report from UNICEF and the World Bank estimates that, worldwide, three-quarters of households with children have experienced a drop in income since the start of the pandemic. In one in four households, adults have gone without food for one or more days to try to feed their children.

It is obviously the developing countries that are even more exposed. Due to the effects of the pandemic, the increase in interest rates on their debts and the volatility of capital, the situation in these countries is even more worrying. In sub-Saharan Africa, at least 12% of the population currently suffers from acute food insecurity, that is, when the lack of access to adequate food puts a person’s life in immediate danger. Even in Brazil, which has been off the UN hunger map since 2014, there are 33 million people They don’t have how to feed themselves.

Let’s be clear, the potential economic recovery will not be enough. Also, austerity programs, which are already being implemented in several countries, will only make the situation worse. They will squeeze resources from already fragile public services, disproportionately impacting women, who will fill the gap with unpaid care work. Cutting public services or social protection programs is giving up the most effective tools that countries have to fight poverty and inequality. Similarly, if governments persist in trying to replenish their coffers by resorting to consumption taxes, such as VAT, it will once again come at the expense of the poorest, on whom this tax weighs proportionately more.

A solution that does not affect the most vulnerable

Austerity is not inevitable. States have the possibility to increase their fiscal space by taxing corporations and the super-rich more. If the multinationals in the energy sector have registered record profits —Shell registered more than 20,000 million dollars in a semester and a total of 29,000 million; BP, 16,000 million, figures never seen -, it only owes it to its abusive position, to the political situation, and in particular to the war in Ukraine, and not to an increase in productivity. For this reason, it is urgent to establish taxes on superprofits, as recommended by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterresand many countries, especially in Europe, have already begun to do so.

It is not enough to focus on the energy sector, as the ICRICT explains, the Independent Commission for International Corporate Tax Reform, of which I am a member, along with the likes of Joseph Stiglitz, Jayati Ghosh and Thomas Piketty. Pharmaceutical companies have seen their profits soar thanks to the pandemic, despite the fact that vaccines were developed thanks to public subsidies. The food sector, in which oligopolies are frequent, has also benefited from the current situation. It is thanks to speculation in the markets for basic food products, such as wheat, that another sector, the financial sector, is obtaining unprecedented benefits. And let’s not talk about digital companies, big winners of the pandemic and champions of tax avoidance strategies.

Multinationals are not shell entities. When your profits skyrocket, it’s your major shareholders who benefit, even if they do so quietly. Take the example of Cargill, which controls, along with three other companies, 70% of the global food market. The company made more than $5 billion in profit last year, the highest in its 156-year history, and is expected to be even higher this year.

Thanks to this windfall, the Cargill family now has 12 billionaires. Before the pandemic, it only had 8. Like them, in the first two years of the pandemic, 573 new billionaires emerged, that is, one every 30 hours, according to Oxfam calculations. The total wealth of the wealthiest is now equivalent to 13.9% of world GDP, three times more than in the year 2000, and the 10 richest men in the world have more wealth than the poorest 40% of humanity, that is , 3.100 million people.

The commemoration of International Human Rights Day this December 10 reminds us that pandemics, wars and recessions, however terrible and painful they may be, do not exempt States from fulfilling their human rights commitments, nor do they allow them to Prioritize other issues. On the contrary, it is in the midst of crises that the commitment to human rights makes the most sense. It is through social protection and public services that the State manages to protect the livelihoods of the most disadvantaged, and comply with its obligations in terms of economic, social and cultural rights. This is also the only way to make sense of democracy in the eyes of the citizens.

Magdalena Sepulveda is executive director of Global Initiative for Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and member of the Independent Commission for the Reform of International Corporate Taxation (ICRICT). Between 2008-2014 she was the United Nations Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.