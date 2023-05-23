Suspension of tax and levy payments, a “fiscal truce” from today until the end of August, contributions for self-employed workers and refinancing of the Fund for national emergencies: the government approves the emergency decree for the floods in Emilia Romagna and allocates over 2 billion to help the people of the region. “The measures offer the first important answers. We have approved a civil protection ordinance extending the state of emergency and a decree law,” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a video statement. “Overall – she added – this first provision provides for allocations of two billion euros. In the current situation in which Italy finds itself, finding 2 billion euros in a few days is not an easy thing. The whole government must be acknowledged for having dedicated itself to the emergency with the maximum concentration, availability and effectiveness possible “.

The first provision is the stop until 31 August of the payments of taxes, contributions and fines, with the possibility of guaranteeing a resumption of payments in installments. The measure will be retroactive to May 16, the day on which the flood occurred, and will also involve the deadlines of administrative and judicial processes, as well as public personnel selections.

The decree also allocates 580 million euros to guarantee layoffs by way of derogation for all employees for three months. An allowance of 3,000 euros is instead intended for self-employed workers forced to interrupt their activity. Farms will restart thanks to total compensation of 100 million euros.

For those who have lost their car – according to the provisions of one of the drafts of the provision – “five thousand euros of bonuses will be made available for the citizens of Emilia Romagna who will purchase, even under financial leasing by 31 December 2024, a non-polluting vehicle of category M1 or N1 approved in a class not lower than Euro 6, with the simultaneous scrapping of a vehicle of the same category destroyed or seriously damaged following flood events”.

The Council of Ministers has also established a Single Commissioner at the Ministry of the Environment with the task of speeding up the three-year intervention programs of the district Basin Authorities which since 2006 have been responsible for soil protection, water protection and management of water resources