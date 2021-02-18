Wherever you look, the question of public money is omnipresent. The telescoping of the Covid-19 crisis and the OpenLux affair puts the place of public action and money at the center of the issues. As OpenLux once again reveals the extent and systemic nature of tax avoidance, the unprecedented crisis sweeping the world is straining populations and social systems. They have been victims of drastic budgetary choices, the consequences of which are now emerging, the lack of means having weighed down the health systems in particular.

We wanted to make our contribution to this debate in the form of a book (1). Wishing to be educational, it returns to all of these questions. It involves several personalities (Éric Bocquet, Pierre Larrouturou, Émilie Cariou, Christian Eckert, Dominique Plihon, etc.) and delivers proposals making tax, social and climate justice its objective.

With a question: will the world after be a repeat of the world before? Have the lessons of this crisis been learned? We can legitimately doubt it… The debate rages on public debt, which is increasing in all countries. But no government seems willing to take the necessary steps on debt management and tax reform. They are clearly more inclined to instrumentalize public debt (omitting the worrying level of private debt) to put pressure on public finances and once again implement austerity policies with devastating consequences that are known to exist. However, this is what must be avoided at all costs.

No tax increase to maintain the previous choices, a decrease in public spending and a debt to be paid: judging by the framework set by the government for the commission responsible for making proposals on the “Covid debt” , everything suggests that the world after will look furiously like the world before. However, such an orientation would result in an increase in precariousness and inequalities and an inability to finance the ecological transition. It would feed a little more the democratic crisis, thus making the bed of nationalist populism.

What do we do now? This, to say the least, staggering news resonates with the aspiration for more fiscal and social justice expressed by a growing part of the population, but also with the challenge of climate transition. In fact, living together has rarely been such a significant issue. Rather than putting pressure on social protection and public services, it is about getting out of the crisis by laying the foundations for an orientation making tax, social and climate justice the priority. Economic activity itself can only reap benefits. Here are the main lines, detailed in our book.

Our priorities? Manage public debt differently (partial cancellation, monetary creation carried out by the ECB on the occasion of public debt buybacks to help finance public policies, etc.) and initiate a real tax reform to better finance public action, reduce inequalities and neutralize competition and tax evasion. This requires a modernization of the corporate tax to integrate the digitization of the economy and manage the internal transactions of multinationals differently (transfer prices, which constitute more than half of world trade, often used for the purposes of ‘tax evasion). For this, at the international level, at least within the framework of European harmonization, unitary taxation would make it possible to tax profits at the group stage in order to tax wealth where it is created. The rehabilitation of the progressive nature of the tax, on all income and on assets (with the introduction of a wealth tax, renovated with regard to the old one), is also a necessity. The resolute fight against tax evasion and fraud (80 billion euros per year) is also a major challenge, in France and internationally. A truly ecological and redistributive tax system would not constitute yet another tax on consumption. Finally, the renovation of local taxation would complete this tax component.

We must also guarantee the proper use of public money. This already requires citizen education on public finances from which everyone benefits, in the form of public services and social benefits, for example. This also requires an administrative organization guaranteeing control of public spending, a less well-known issue but vital to avoid abuses in the use of public money. Under the impetus of the Public Action Committee 2022, the management of public expenditure is called into question. However, on the contrary, it is necessary to guarantee and consolidate the separation of the roles of the authorizing officer (for example, the elected officials who decide on expenditure) and the public accountant (who handles public money), as well as their respective responsibilities, and provide for effective control by the financial courts (Court of Auditors and regional audit chambers). This question deserves a real public debate to improve public management which must, more than ever, serve the general interest.

Through these orientations in the service of a true ecological social state, it is basically a question of making our public money the tool of “better living together”.