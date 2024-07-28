Fiscal pressure drops in EU, Italy at 42.7%

Tax pressure falls in the EUwhich fell in 2022 to an average of 40.1% of GDP. The weight of taxes on labor compared to total revenues decreased to 50.6%, while taxation on capital increased, reaching 22.1% of total revenues. These are some of the data from the “Annual report on taxation 2024”, the analysis with which, every year, the European Commission takes stock of the tax systems of the Member States, to provide information on the different types of taxes in the different countries. The situation varies significantly in the 27 and ranges from 20.9% in Ireland to 46.2% in France, with Italy which stands at 42.7%.

In half of the countries, the Report explains, the tax pressure has remained below pre-pandemic levels: this suggests that, although some countries have managed to recover and improve their tax systems, others are still struggling with the repercussions of the shocks that have hit the European economy since 2020. Forecasts for the near future show that the tax burden will remain generally below 40%, reaching 39.8% in 2025.

In 2022, the composition of tax revenues shows a slight shift from taxes on labor and consumption to taxes on capital. This can be attributed to several factors, including the faster growth of corporate profits relative to nominal wages and the decreasing trend of revenues from environmental and other taxes on externalities. Taxes on labour (including social contributions) still account for more than half of tax revenues in the Union, but their share of total revenues decreased to 50.6% in 2022, 0.6 percentage points lower than in 2021 and 1.1 pp lower than the average over the period 2015-2019.

In 2022, however, the share of capital taxes of total tax revenues, which reaches 22.1%, 0.9 percentage points higher than in 2021 and 1.7 pp above the average over the period 2015-2019. Revenues from consumption taxes represent 27.3% of total tax revenues in 2022, 0.3 percentage points lower than in 2021 and 0.6 percentage points below the average over the period 2015-2019. Value added tax (VAT) is a significant source of revenue, accounting for 18.6% of all tax revenues in the EU-27, with an increasing trend.