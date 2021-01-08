Germany is a tax haven – at least when it comes to inheritance and gift taxes. Thanks to high tax-free amounts, even larger assets can often be transferred to relatives in a straight line and tax-free. By Stefan Rullkötter

The latter belong indiscriminately to the cheapest gift tax class I and enjoy staggered fiscal bonuses: children have a gift tax allowance of 400,000 euros, grandchildren 200,000 euros.

Thanks to increasing life expectancy, more and more seniors are experiencing their great-grandchildren. However, if they want to provide them with a cushion of assets, great-grandparents should take note of a new decision by the Federal Fiscal Court (BFH): Great-grandchildren are only entitled to the tax exemption of 100,000 euros for a donation if parents and grandparents have not yet died, the finance judge found (Az . II B 39/20).

A great-grandmother who gave two great-grandchildren a real estate sued unsuccessfully. Her daughter, the grandmother of the great-grandchildren, was granted usufructuary rights. The great-grandchildren asserted allowances for “children of the children” (200,000 euros) in the gift tax return.

In the first instance, the Düsseldorf Finance Court only granted them the gift tax allowance that the law provides for “descendants of children”. Rightly so, found the BFH. The great-grandchildren are more distant descendants and belong to the “other people” of gift tax class I. For this reason, they are only entitled to an allowance of 100,000 euros.