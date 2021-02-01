Tax revenue Tax revenues fell less than fears in the interest year – “we survived better than we feared”

Many taxpayers had too high a tax rate – expected tax refunds.

Last tax revenue for the year was 1.6 percent lower than in 2019, says Tax administration. The reason was the corona situation. A total of EUR 69.2 billion in taxes was collected last year.

Director general Markku Heikuran however, according to the corona year, the damage seems to be smaller than feared.

“The decline in tax revenue is moderate. It looks like we survived the corona year better than we feared. Last spring, taxes were clearly lower than in the spring of 2019, but the autumn went much better, ”Heikura said in a press release.

In particular, tax revenues collected from companies decreased significantly, by 21 percent. In euros, the reduction in corporate taxes was EUR 1.3 billion, more than the decrease in total tax revenue of EUR 1.1 billion.

“Companies reacted quickly to the corona situation in the spring of 2020 and then applied for changes in withholding taxes. However, no changes were made to the advance taxes in the autumn, ”Heikura said.

The accumulation of VAT was EUR 18.1 billion, 4.5 per cent and EUR 800 million less than in 2019.

Withholding tax revenue was also lower than in the previous year, declining by almost 31 per cent compared to 2019. The largest reduction in withholding tax was due to companies reducing and deferring their dividend payments.

From the Crown Year despite the fact that personal customers accumulated more in the taxpayer’s cash register than in the previous year. In total, personal customers paid income tax 31.8 per cent, one billion or 3.2 per cent more than a year earlier. Inspector general Matti Luokkanen estimates that many taxpayers are receiving tax refunds.

“It’s likely that some have had too high a tax rate on their tax card. In the interest year, income may have been lower than expected for some employees, but no changes have been made to the tax rate. This means that more tax refunds are likely to be promised than last year, ”Luokkanen said.

The exact amount of income taxes last year is not yet known from the tax collection figures, as the data will be updated with the spring tax returns and tax decisions. The income tax figures will be finalized when the Tax Administration completes the taxation of all customers by the end of October 2021.

The figures of the tax administration do not include taxes collected by other authorities, so, for example, the vehicle tax collected by the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom is missing.