The processing time for the income tax return has decreased nationwide – despite extra work due to the Corona aid. An average of 53 days passed between the dispatch of the declaration and the notification. The fastest office only took about half as long.

D.he tax offices in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland are the fastest in 2020, while taxpayers in Thuringia have by far the longest to wait for their tax assessment. Nationwide, the processing time for the income tax return has decreased despite overtime in many tax offices due to the Corona aid. This is reported by WELT AM SONNTAG, citing an evaluation of the online tax portal Lohnsteuer-kompakt.de. Almost 500,000 tax returns from 508 tax offices in Germany were included in the evaluation.

The tax offices in Rhineland-Palatinate took an average of 46.2 days to process a tax return, compared to 47.4 days in Saarland. In Thuringia, however, it took 71.4. Germany’s fastest tax office this year comes from St. Ingbert in Saarland with a processing time of 28.7 days, the slowest with 84.9 days from Jena in Thuringia.

The nationwide average took 53.1 days between sending the declaration and receiving the electronic tax assessment. In 2019, the average processing time was 54.7 days, in 2018 it was 56.1 days. “This shows a small success of the digitization strategy of the tax authorities, through which negative corona effects are offset overall,” said Lohnsteuer-Kompakt.de managing director Felix Bodeewes WELT AM SONNTAG. More tax returns could have been processed automatically and therefore more quickly.

Due to the corona restrictions, the tax offices had to perform additional tasks as part of state aid. Many companies filed applications for deferment of tax debt and lower advance payments. “The additional effort for the tax authorities this year is 15 to 20 percent,” said Thomas Eigenhaler, head of the German tax union, WELT AM SONNTAG. He assumes that there will be even more in the coming year. In 2021, there would be additional tasks for companies due to the many short-time working, the new home office flat rate and the expanded possibility of loss offsetting.

