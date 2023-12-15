Senate, Renzi the richest at Palazzo Madama: here are the 2022 tax returns

Matteo Renzi and the Scrooge McDuck among the senators. The rich conferences in Saudi Arabia by Bin Salman, along with other activities, have made the IV leader the highest-earning senator. This can be seen from the declarations of 2022, the former prime minister – we read in Repubblica – has overtaken the senator for life Renzo Piano who must settle for second place. With a declaration of 3 million and 217 thousand euros RenziAt this moment, he also happens to be the richest in Parliament. However, the tax return is still missing Antonio Angelucci, the private healthcare entrepreneur as well as publisher of Libero, Il Giornale and Il Tempo, who will probably regain first place given that in 2022 he declared 4 million and 581 thousand euros. The Chamber is also missing the declaration of the lawyer Giulia Bongiorno who in 2022 had a total income of 2 million and 928 thousand euros.

Renzi – who also announces the transformation of the consultancy company he founded into a holding company (from Ma.Re. consulting to Ma.Re. holding) – improved his 2021 tax return by just over 600 thousand euros, which it stopped at 2 million and 584 thousand euros. Palazzo Madama exceeds – continues Repubblica – the income of the senator for life and international starchitect Renzo Piano which overall declared 2 million and 901 thousand euros. Of these, 2.5 million are income produced and taxed in France and 389,521 euros are taxed in Italy. Giulio Tremonti in the 2022 tax return he has a total of 2 million and 594 thousand euros and takes third place. The previous year it had stopped at a considerable 1 million and 588 thousand euros.

