Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) plans to implement digital reforms quickly. (Archive) © Britta Pedersen / dpa

Digital reforms are very important to the FDP, as the party repeatedly emphasizes. Finance Minister Lindner is planning a first innovation in the tax return.

Berlin – “The fulfillment of tax obligations for citizens is to be made easier through digital processes,” write the traffic light parties in their coalition agreement. Christian Lindner wants to put this project into practice quickly. “The tax return must be easier,” said the Federal Finance Minister to the newspapers Funke media group (Sunday editions).

Christian Lindner wants digital reform in tax returns that could save time

According to the plans of the FDP * politician, data that are already available to the authorities should in future be offered in advance so that citizens do not have to search for every single piece of information in their files. “We are now taking the necessary steps to get this relief into practice as quickly as possible.”

Digital processes are intended to make it easier for citizens to meet their tax obligations, for example through pre-filled tax returns (Easy Tax). We will therefore consistently push ahead with the digitization of the taxation process and ensure that tax regulations can in principle also be implemented digitally. It is our aim that the entire interaction between taxpayers and tax authorities is digitally possible.

Christian Lindner was also open about permanent tax deductibility for the home office: “I think it is conceivable that we will turn the exception rule into a permanent rule,” said Lindner den sparkNewspapers. “Many employees would like more self-determination. I welcome and encourage that, ”he continued. But many also prefer to work in the office.

Christian Lindner (FDP): Home office regulation could remain even after the corona pandemic

The current home office regulation is limited to the period of the pandemic. If you don’t have a separate office, you can deduct a flat rate of five euros from tax per home office day for 2021. A maximum of 600 euros can be claimed. Anyone who has a separate study and uses at least 90 percent of it for work can deduct the actual costs.

Lindner also wants to adapt tax law more closely to the needs of women. One of the goals is “to shape the tax brackets in favor of women,” the finance minister told the newspapers. He has the “part-time trap” topic on his radar. “At the beginning of the new year I will approach the federal states and campaign for a quick solution,” said the FDP politician, whom the magazine said Foreign Policy as the next big player in the world economy.

Christian Lindner (FDP): Improving the tax situation for women

The coalition of the SPD, Greens and FDP has agreed to prevent mini-jobs from being abused as a substitute for regular employment or being used part-time, especially for women. Many women initially work part-time after giving birth to look after their children. Returning to full-time is often difficult because employers are unwilling or not financially viable.

Through the so-called spouse splitting, couples in which one partner earns significantly more than the other often enjoy tax advantages. This also lowers the incentive to work full-time for the women who are mostly less paid. (AFP) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA