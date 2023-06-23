To enable approval of the proposal, there will be a standard rate and it may be reduced by up to half for education, health and other groups

The tax reform proposal presented by the rapporteur of the text in the Chamber of Deputies, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), suggests the possibility of lower rates for 8 economic groups. The text does not establish the percentage that will be levied on these areas. This will be defined later by complementary law.

The project establishes a reduction of up to 50% in the rates for goods and services in the following segments:

health services;

education services;

medical devices;

public transportation;

medicines;

agricultural, fishing, forestry and plant extractive products in natura;

agricultural inputs, food intended for human consumption and personal hygiene products;

national artistic and cultural activities.

The text establishes that a standard rate is charged for the other groups. Here is the full proposal (652 KB) and the presentation (1 MB).

The bill also establishes a 100% reduction in the CBS (Social Contribution on Goods and Services) rate levied on higher education education services, such as Prouni (University for All Program).

Earlier, the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), he stated that it was important that the text be presented, so that it could be debated and criticized. Lira’s goal is to approve the proposal by July 7.