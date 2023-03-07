Deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro said that the assessment depends on the government; party leaders met with Fernando Haddad

The rapporteur of the tax reform in the Chamber, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), did not rule out this Monday (6.Mar.2023) the possibility of including in the text of the reform an extension of the payroll exemption, which is valid until the end of the year. According to him, the decision on the subject will be left to the government.

“Obviously, this depends on the government’s evaluation, and it is the government that will [decidir]. Understanding that it must deal with payroll and other topics, we will have the opportunity to discuss it at the appropriate time”said Aguinaldo.

Party leaders from the support base of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) met with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, this Monday to discuss the reform. Ribeiro spoke to journalists afterwards and said that the Executive considers the reform to be a priority in this first year of government.

The deputy said, however, that the discussions on the merits of the reform will start from the texts of the PECs (Proposals for Amendment to the Constitution) that are already being discussed in Congress.

“On merit, we are starting conceptually from what was discussed in PEC 45 and PEC 110, in both houses”he declared.

The tax reform working group in the Chamber will hold a public hearing on Wednesday (March 8) to present the cited texts.

PEC 45, by deputy Rossi Whale (MDB-SP), establishes the extinction of 5 taxes and contributions (IPI, PIS, Cofins, ICMS and ISS). It also determines the creation of a selective tax, to discourage the consumption of certain services or goods, such as cigarettes and alcoholic beverages.

The Secretary for Tax Reform at the Ministry of Finance, Bernard Appy, is one of the technical authors of PEC 45 and should participate in the public hearing on the proposal next week.

already the substitutive of PEC 110, presented by former senator Roberto Rocha (PTB-MA), also proposes the elimination of 5 taxes and contributions (IPI, PIS, Cofins, ICMS and ISS). The IS (Selective Tax) would be created to replace the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products). This tax would be linked to the federal government, but with transfers to states and municipalities.

The others would be replaced by the dual VAT (Value Added Tax), in which the government is responsible for a single tax and states and municipalities share another tax, referring to their taxes.

IBS (Tax on Goods and Services): of state and municipal competence, would replace ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) and ISS (Tax on Services of Any Nature);

CBS (Contribution on Goods and Services): federal contribution that replaces PIS (Social Integration Program) and Cofins (Contribution for the Financing of Social Security).

Exemption

The extension of the payroll exemption for 17 sectors of the economy was sanctioned by then-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in January 2022. Its validity period is until the end of 2023.

The benefit has been maintained since 2014. However, the exemption was outside the budget law approved by Congress in 2021.

The measure allows companies to replace the social security contribution, of 20% on employee salaries, with a rate on gross revenue, which varies from 1% to 4.5%. According to the government, thus, companies “have a greater incentive to hire staff”.

According to initial estimates by the government and Congress, the exemption would cost BRL 8 billion in 2022. Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), indicated an estimate of BRL 9 billion.

In live at the end of 2021, Bolsonaro stated that the delay in the sanction was due to the government’s need to indicate where the resources will come from to benefit 17 sectors of the economy.