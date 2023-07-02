Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Bernard Appy, however, claims that the figure is “overestimated”

A Abras (Brazilian Association of Supermarkets) delivered this Saturday (Jul 1, 2023) to the minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) and to the Secretary for Tax Reform, Bernard Appy, a document in which he estimates that the tax burden on the basic food basket would increase by 59.83% if the text is approved. Here’s the full (1 MB).

According to the report, only the states of Sergipe and Roraima would have lower taxes on the basic food basket, -19.5% and -7.6%, respectively. Paraná, on the other hand, would present the highest increase, of 161.3%.

Appy, however, said the number is “overestimated” for not considering all the effects of the proposal. “I am sure that the number brought by Abras is overestimated. With the reduction of the rate, the scenario will be very similar to what exists today”he stated.

The secretary of the Ministry of Finance also said that the association’s estimate regarding the increase in the tax burden “more misinforms than informs”.

“They did not consider the cost reduction that supermarkets will have due to the basic food basket due to the recovery of credit that they cannot recover today. Today, there is no recovery of tax credit on electricity, for example. The tax reform changes the design of the system and has several effects, but they only took a piece”, declared Appy.

“The tax reform is a revolution in the Brazilian tax system, it completely changes the way and people have to understand that it is another world, they will recover credit for things that they do not fully recover credit for today. So you have to consider all the effects of the tax reform and not just a part of the effects, as was done in this Abras study”completed.

The secretary also said that the ministry will continue to dialogue with Abras to “arrive at the number that is correct” regarding the taxation of foods included in the basic food basket.

On June 23, Abras claimed to have received “with surprise” the tax reform project por does not include tax exemption for basic foodstuffs. This Saturday (July 1st), Appy replied that the ministry’s assessment is that “with the 50% reduction in the tax rate today, the taxation of products in the basic basket, considering all effects, will be very close to what it is today”.

UNDERSTAND THE PROPOSAL

The rapporteur for the tax reform in the Chamber of Deputies, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), presented on June 22 the proposal that will change the collection of taxes on consumption in the country. Among the guidelines are the dual VAT (Value Added Tax) for goods and services, with federal and state/municipal taxation, and the change in tax collection from origin to destination.

Currently, the country has 5 taxes that affect products purchased by the population: IPI, PIS, Cofins, ICMS and ISS. The proposal is to simplify them in the dual VAT for goods and services, with a federal taxation, which would unify IPI, PIS and Cofins, and another state/municipal, which would unify ICMS and ISS. Here is the full proposal (652 KB) and the presentation (1 MB).

Aguinaldo’s report presents a single standard IBS rate (Tax on goods and services). It also proposes a reduction in rates of up to 50% for public transport, medicines, medical devices, health services, education and agricultural products.

Another measure present in the text is the “cashback” to low-income people, in order to reimburse expenses with the tax on basic products, to be defined in the complementary law.