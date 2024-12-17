The PP introduced in the Senate a series of tax cuts in the Government’s tax reform to reduce its impact on taxpayers, estimated at 8.5 billion. Among them, excluding young people from paying personal income tax at the beginning of their career or allowing banks to deduct the tax in exchange for giving loans at a reduced rate to buy a home. A series of measures well underway that will not go ahead given the vote against they will receive from PNV and Junts. Both parties cling to the agreement signed with the Executive to reject tax cuts despite the fact that they are initiatives that agree with their economic ideology. The tax reform will thus go forward in its entirety, which will be a blow to activity and investments.

