STF Minister said that the bankruptcy of public bodies and institutions leads to the concentration of decisions in the Judiciary

The Minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court), Toffoli Days, said that the tax reform approved by the National Congress and its regulation will result in the judicialization of the issue. The minister participated this Friday (August 16, 2024) in the 23rd Business Forum of the Lide.

“Now there will be a huge demand again. With the new constitutional amendment that changed the tax system and its regulations, it is clear that there will be judicialization”he stated.

During his participation in the event, Dias Toffoli said he spoke with the former Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes and with the current Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), on the increase in judicialization in relation to the addition of amendments to the Federal Constitution.

“The more text in the constitution, the more litigation. I told Paulo Guedes and Haddad that the ideal of a tax reform is to streamline the constitution, establish criteria for premises, division of the federation and powers, but not to include so much text. They did everything the other way around. There is no way to avoid litigation.”said the STF minister.

Dias Toffoli also mentioned the criticisms of the Judiciary by “excessive litigation and decisions”. For the minister, “If everything ends up in the Judiciary, it is because there is a failure of the bodies and institutions and of society to resolve their conflicts”.

Watch:

At the event, Dias Toffoli mentioned the vote of then STF minister Ricardo Lewandowski to force the federal government to present the vaccination plan against COVID-19 within 30 days. Lewandowski, who is currently the Minister of Justice and Public Security, also participated in the Lide panel.

“The Judiciary was forced to make decisions due to the omissions of other competent institutions”said Toffoli when talking about the covid-19 pandemic.

Senior editor Paulo Silva Pinto traveled at the invitation of Lide.