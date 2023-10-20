Eduardo Braga says that the Senate has already formed a majority to approve a blockade that prevents an increase in the tax burden

The tax reform rapporteur, senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), said this Friday (20.Oct.2023) the text will be approved in the Senate by November 9th. According to him, there is already a consensus among senators to approve a lock to prevent the increase in the tax burden. The statement was made during participation in event from the Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), in São Paulo. Report from Power360 points out that the schedule is tight and the text could be delayed until 2024.