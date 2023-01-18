Author of one of the tax reform proposals being discussed in Congress, deputy Rossi Whale (MDB-SP) confirmed this Tuesday (17.jan.2023) that the text will be sliced.

According to him, in the 1st half, the reformulation of taxes on consumption will be discussed. The Income Tax reform, which includes taxation on dividends, will remain for the 2nd half of the year.

The congressman gave the information at the end of the afternoon, when he arrived for a meeting with the special secretary for Tax Reform at the Ministry of Finance, Bernard Appy.

“so much to PEC [proposta de emenda à Constituição] 45 [que tramita na Câmara] as for 110 [que está no Senado] talk about excise taxes. Other matters must be appreciated, but, at this 1st moment, [a reforma tributária] it will be about consumption”said Rossi.

The deputy confirmed that the government and the allied base intend to unite the 2 texts in process. “The idea is to take advantage of both the work of PEC 45 and PEC 110 to use the best of each one”he stated.

During the transition, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, had informed that the government would use the 2 texts as a basis for the tax reform proposal, with the possibility of the government also including points in the discussions.

Rossi’s statements coincide with those of Haddad. on a trip to World Economic Forumin Davos (Switzerland), Haddad said that the government would divide the discussions on the tax reform into stages, leaving the approval of the changes in the Income Tax for the next semester.

“In the 2nd half, we want to vote on a tax reform on income to relieve the poorest strata of the tax and burden those who currently do not pay tax. Many people in Brazil do not pay tax. We are going to rebalance the Brazilian tax system to improve income distribution in Brazil”, declared the minister earlier this Tuesday.

With information from Brazil Agency.