Luiz Carlos Hauly waits to take office in the Chamber after the STF forms a majority so that the vacancy of former deputy stays with Podemos

Luiz Carlos Hauly (Podemos-PR), which awaits to take office in the vacancy of the impeached deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR), said that his “flag” in the Chamber of Deputies will be the approval of the tax reform.

“I will guide myself regardless of how the party is, fighting for the approval of good laws. The tax system is supra-party, it is in the interest of the government, states, municipalities, entrepreneurs and all workers”said in an interview with GloboNews this Saturday (June 10, 2023).

The former congressman is considered one of the creators of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution 110/2019, which determines the creation of the IBS (Tax on Transactions with Goods and Services). Hauly declares himself in opposition to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). In 2016, when he was still a deputy, he voted in favor of the impeachment of the former president. Dilma Rousseff (PT).

“The Brazilian tax system is the worst in the world, functional Frankenstein that kills companies, jobs, wages and purchasing power”he stated.

The tax reform proposal presented by the Chamber’s working group is the creation of a dual VAT (Value Added Tax) for goods and services. Currently, the country has 5 taxes that affect products purchased by the population: IPI, PIS, Cofins, ICMS and ISS.

With the reform, the CBS will be created, a tax that will unify federal taxation (IPI, PIS and Cofins), and the IBS, referring to municipal/state collection (ICMS and ISS).

“With the reform, we will have lower corporate mortality, more jobs, higher net wages and greater purchasing power for workers”he said.

STF Judgment

O stf (Federal Supreme Court) ruled on Friday (9.Jun.2023) that Hauly will replace Dallagnol, reversing a decision by the TRE-PR (Regional Electoral Court of Paraná). The Court had determined that Deltan’s seat should go to the PL because no other Podemos candidate reached 10% of the electoral quotient.

According to TR, Itamar Paim (PL-PR) should take office instead of Luiz Carlos Hauly. After the decision, Podemos filed an appeal with the STF, which decided in favor of the party by 6 votes to 3.

Deltan lost his mandate after the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) unanimously understood that he violated the Clean Record Law when asking for dismissal from the position of public prosecutor while he was still the subject of procedures to investigate disciplinary infractions in the CNMP (National Council of Public Prosecutors).