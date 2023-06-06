President of the tax reform WG says that the discussion is immune to the government crisis with the Chamber

The coordinator of the GT (working group) of the Chamber’s tax reform, deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), said this Monday (5.Jun.2023) that the approval of the tax will be the “great legacy” of the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). He stated that the discussion is above the government’s crisis with the Chamber because the reform is “Brazilian State”. He said it will be approved by the end of this month.

