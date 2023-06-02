Minister also claims that the presidents of the Chamber and Senate have “good will” with economic agendas

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid this Thursday (June 1, 2023) that the tax reform “it will not affect this government, it will affect the next generation of Brazilians”. According to him, there “very goodwill” of the mayors, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), to analyze economic agendas. “I feel that both President Arthur Lira and President Rodrigo Pacheco are very willing to maintain a constructive dialogue so far to advance the economic agenda. This is what will allow Brazilians to live better than they are living today.”he declared in an interview with journalists.