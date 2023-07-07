The Governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), criticizes the ‘prerogative’. “We cannot accept that the states are divided between high and low clergy, where the “best” decide how the resources allocated to the others will be divided”, he wrote in a post on Twitter, signaling possible action in the Federal Supreme Court.

The Federative Council was widely defended – and requested – by the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who defended the governance of the collegiate already defined in the Proposed Constitutional Amendment nº 45.

“I think that the governance of the board has to enter the PEC, because we need a qualified quorum to maintain this governance. What is the problem? Over time you have a security of this advice and having an extrapolation of functions, that would not be good. In a way, this council simply has to be an operational arm of this automatic collection system, of making credits available in a more automated way”, defended the governor.