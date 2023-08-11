Beto Silva – Publisher3 08/11/2023 – 11:13 am

Daughter of a taxi driver and a housewife, eldest of four siblings, born in the peripheral neighborhood of Itaquera, in São Paulo, Rosana Passos de Padua always attended public school. For your family, education is the key that unlocks the doors of opportunity.. Therefore, he devoted himself to his studies, even though he had to work from a very young age. At age 15, she was hired by a laboratory near her home. At 17, she started studying German. She graduated in Mathematics, obtained MBAs in Administration (Fundação Dom Cabral) and in Finance and Risks (USP), in addition to a master’s degree in Accounting and Actuarial Sciences (PUC-SP). She worked at Bradesco before joining Basf, where she stayed for 25 years and became CFO. At CSN (Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional), she held the position of Director of Risks, Compliance, Internal Audit and Human Resources. She was CFO of Lavoro Holding and Crop Care. In March 2021 she was invited to take over as CEO of the Brazilian operation of the French company Cofaceleader in credit insurance in the country — and in the world.

Came in the middle of a hurricane called Covid-19. With the resilience of someone who was born and raised in Itaquera, the knowledge acquired in her studies and the rich professional background, the executive faced troubled times in two and a half years in office. And after the pandemic chaos, two events put credit insurance in the spotlight in the country right now. The first one is the case Americans, in which only 20 of the retailer’s 5,000 creditors had credit insurance, according to Coface. The second is the Resolution 324 published by the Central Bank (BC) which should generate growth in this product.

MONEY — Your entry into Coface came at a difficult global moment. What was the biggest challenge?

Rosana Passos de Padua — I had to play different roles within the company during this period. I had never worked in a regulated market before. I learned a lot. I was prepared and I’m more mature.

How are the default levels in this post-pandemic year?

Companies that adopted the strategy of leveraging at the cost of an interest rate of 2% to 4% per year to grow could not imagine the pandemic. The expected growth did not come. They waited for 2020 and 2021 to take the results aside and, in 2023, it’s not so good. It is getting worse.

Does the Americanas case complicate the picture?

With the end of the pandemic and an increase in interest rates, we saw our default levels double in the first quarter of 2022. In the fourth quarter, defaults were four times higher than in 2021. At the beginning of this year, the Americanas case came to light. That number exploded. If you exclude Americanas, in June we had almost eight times more defaults than in 2021. Government aid no longer exists, international commodities have melted. Even the agro is suffering a lot, especially those who stocked up after buying products with very high prices during the pandemic.

“After the Americanas case, the market began to look at risk in a different way. (…) Of the approximately 5,000 creditors, only 20 had credit insurance. The others did not receive

What worries you the most right now?

Precisely agribusiness, which still has a lot of stock. When the crisis came last year, with the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine, many agro companies bought to stock at high price levels. Not all of the stock went to the ground. And what has not been used cannot be returned or renegotiated. [O produtor] Take the damage. There is a product, glyphosate [ingrediente ativo de vários herbicidas e defensivos utilizados no controle de plantas daninhas], which cost $90 last year. It’s down to $30 now. This is a problem. There are some claims in this regard. In the paper sector too, always with a lot of debt. Two companies filed for bankruptcy.

But is there a risk of this increasing or are these isolated cases?

They are isolated. Of these two situations, one of them had two production lines, both broke down and there was no money left to fix it. The other is management problem. Overall, there is not a critical risk. Retail prepared a lot for growth from 2019, which did not come. There were many acquisitions and now they have the asset. Revenues are not at a good level to pay debts. They will have to divest to regulate cash.

The government has been talking about resuming the incentive program for the purchase of white goods and has already announced aid to the automotive sector. Do these actions interfere with credit?

It’s the turn of the economy. As consumption accelerates, it pulls everything in a chain.

Has the search for credit insurance increased?

The perception of risk has changed. The Americanas case helped in this. The world had a perception of the company that the balance sheet was good and there was top management, with 3G Capital [de Jorge Paulo Lemann, Marcel Telles e Carlos Alberto Sicupira]. After that, the market began to look at risk differently. There is no longer this idea that the client does not break. This caused many companies that were resistant to having credit insurance to look for this product. We are doing very well in terms of premiums and new business. We have an increase of more than 30% in closed contracts and the trend is to continue at this pace. Our strategy now is to spread a little more to the South, Midwest, North and Northeast, because we are very centralized in the Southeast, where the largest part of the Brazilian economy is located. But it has a lot of potential in these regions.

Is the Brazilian market used to this product?

I have always advocated risk management. The good risk manager always looks from the beginning of the position to the receipt of the sale. The entire chain is at risk. In Brazil, companies insure life, transport, D&O for directors… After all that, the goods are delivered to the customer without credit insurance. In the case of Americanas, there are around 5,000 creditors. Only 20 had credit insurance. The others did not. And if the company is highly dependent on Americanas, it will not survive. Many broke. As a result, the Brazilian market has awakened to credit insurance.

But this situation is part of the culture of the business community…

Yes, it’s cultural. What we learned from CFOs is that they know their customers.

What about the role of large banks in granting credit? Are they villains?

There is a new fact that has entered the market that is very favorable. The Central Bank has never recognized credit insurance as a guarantee for banks. That changed with Resolution 324 [de 14 de junho de 20023]. From now on, banks can consider credit insurance as a guarantee to set up an FIDC [Fundo de Investimento em Direitos Creditórios]a CRI [Certificado de Recebíveis Imobiliários]. This will change the credit insurance game.

And why was it not accepted as collateral?

Because the Central Bank was targeting the balance sheet. Now analyze the third as well. This has also aroused the interest of banks. The big ones have a very good eye on this issue. In general, banks analyze the balance sheet: if it has good results, the credit is approved; if you have a bad balance sheet, your credit is denied. In this concept, many banks had heavy financing granted to Americanas. Now they took their foot off in general.

What is your analysis of the Brazilian economy in relation to the world in terms of growth?

Brazil should not grow much in the next three years. Indicators do not point to that. In the world, developed countries are in the same frying pan, with high inflation, high interest rates, leveraged companies unable to generate enough results to pay their debts… It is not an isolated problem in Brazil. We must live with high interest rates for some time yet. Most companies have no more than a 6% operating margin. How do you pay 20% financial expense? It is not sustainable to generate consecutive losses. This is the movement that worries us in the risk assessment of companies. We are cutting credit limits for many. Because there is no prospect of equalizing the debt.

Credit in Brazil is generally in line with growth, isn’t it?

Also. From the perspective of generating cash flow and the future. Many companies have generated cash flow and consumed it to pay a much higher debt. This paradox needs to be resolved. President Lula is right when he says that interest rates need to be lowered. However, we are not free from inflation, Brazilians have remnants of high inflation in their heads. There is room to lower interest rates, but they shouldn’t be much below 9% until 2026. Not even the market believes that.

And high interest rates still influence default.

Note that as the Selic rate dropped during the pandemic, companies felt greater confidence to increase indebtedness. However, the interest evolution chart shows that in the same period in which the rate remained at a low level [de junho de 2019 a setembro de 2021]delinquency was also very low. And as the interest rate began to rise steeply [passou de 2% em janeiro de 2021 para 13,75% até o mês passado]we observed that delinquency was extremely affected. Therefore, I can conclude that the payment capacity of indebted companies is very compromised.

“Brazilians have remnants of high inflation in their heads. There is room to lower interest rates, but they should not fall below 9% until 2026. Not even the market believes that”

Doesn’t the approval of the Tax Reform help in the direction of the economy?

The Tax Reform was made out of sight. When will the practical effect on the consumer’s pocket happen? The first change processes begin in 2026, to later align complementary rules. It had to be faster. The tax cost is too great. We don’t make any decision without listening to our tax experts. There are few people in the country who can explain in detail how direct and indirect taxes work.

The GDP growth forecast has been updated by analysts and the market. It was less than 1% and now there is talk of just over 2%. Are they wrong?

We have greater growth potential, but the big problem is consumption. Agro is strong, but we have to evaluate the next balance sheets to know the influence of expensive stocks on the results. There are different stock levels. For some, there was shopping planning. Others thought the world was going to end, that there would be no more fertilizers, and they went out buying everything they could find. Many grains were also not priced as profitable as producers had hoped. How are you going to close your cash flows? It is an issue that we also need to be aware of for the future.