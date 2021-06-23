Taxes up or down? All parties are campaigning with a clear position. But who are the winners? And who is the loser? Here is an overview.

Berlin – All parties agree on one point: After the federal election, lower and middle income groups are to be tax relieved. Experts now think this is a good idea. The Institut der Deutschen Wirtschaft (IW) welcomed the tax plans in principle. Relieving the burden on low-wage earners could “strengthen” the economy and fuel a recovery after the pandemic lockdown, IW researcher Tobias Hentze told Handelsblatt.

The IW had previously examined the reform plans of the CDU, SPD, FDP, the Greens and the Left for the newspaper. On the basis of the election programs presented, the burden or relief of the German taxpayers was calculated according to income groups. For example, Union Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) wants to favor an average earner with an annual income of 50,000 euros a year by 617 euros.

That is about three times as much as the Greens' plans foresee. However, the conservatives also want to relieve the top earners – in contrast to the left-wing camp. You can find out what the plans for the individual income groups provide in a detailed overview here.