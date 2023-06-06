President of the Chamber says that reform will now be evaluated by the market, governors and mayors

The President of the Chamber Arthur Lira (PP-AL) said on Monday night (June 5, 2023) that the text of the tax reform will now be submitted to criticism by governors, mayors and the market. Lira praised the work of the deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) with the text of the reform, but left open how the topic will be addressed in Casa Baixa: “We have been dealing with this with the tranquility of doing a tougher reform with a longer transition or a softer reform with a shorter transition”, declared the president during participation in the Esfera Brasil event. According to Lira, the “temperature” will only begin to be felt when the agenda is up for discussion.

O Power360 is broadcasting live the event Esfera Brasil, held in São Paulo.

