06/23/2023 – 3:35 pm

The text of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the tax reform was presented by its rapporteur, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), on Thursday, 22. Both Ribeiro and the coordinator of the working group that evaluated the matter in Câmara, Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), state that this is a preliminary version.

The presentation was made after a meeting convened by Arthur Lira (PP-AL) with governors to finalize the final details of the text. The main news in relation to the reform guidelines, released earlier this month, are the details of the rates and compensation. Get to know the next steps of the reform and understand the main points under discussion.

Next steps

Once the text is finalized -it may still undergo changes -, Ribeiro will deliver the document to the Board of Directors of the Chamber, and the President of the House, Arthur Lira, will be able to guide the project – he wants to vote on the tax reform in the plenary of the Chamber until July 7.

The PEC will be discussed and voted on in two rounds, and will be approved if it obtains three-fifths of the votes of the deputies (308). Afterwards, it is the turn to be sent to the Senate for consideration in the same process, and must be approved by three-fifths of the members of the House in two votes.

If the text is approved in both Houses without changes, a constitutional amendment will be enacted. However, if there is a substantial change in the Senate, the proposal returns to the House.

The government’s expectation is to vote on the reform in the Chamber this semester in order to “be able to work in the second semester in the Senate”, said Lira. In her opinion, the period of 15 days for the text to be criticized and negotiated is enough until the vote.

Main points of the tax reform

1. Extinguished taxes

IPI (federal), PIS (federal), Cofins (federal), ICMS (state) and ISS (municipal)

2. Dual VAT (Value Added Tax)

Two IVAs will be created: the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS), which will replace the ICMS in the states and the ISS in the municipalities; and the Contribution on Goods and Services (CBS), which will unify federal taxes: PIS, Cofins and IPI, on a broad basis and not fully cumulative in the production chain – that is, without cascading taxation.

The tax will be charged at destination (place of consumption of the good or service), and not at origin, as it is today. There will be tax relief on exports and investments.

3. Selective Tax

It will focus on the production, sale or importation of goods and services that are harmful to health or the environment, such as cigarettes and alcoholic beverages, exempting exports. It will be used to replace the IPI and used to maintain the Manaus Free Trade Zone.

4. Rates

There will be a single rate, as a general rule, and a reduced rate. Eight groups of products and services will have the rate reduced by 50%. Are they:

Urban, semi-urban or metropolitan public transport services;

Medicines;

Medical devices;

Health services;

education services;

Agricultural, fishing, forestry and vegetable extractive products in natura;

Agricultural inputs, food intended for human consumption and personal hygiene products;

National artistic and cultural activities.

5. Medicines and Prouni

Exemption for medications and 100% reduction in the CBS rate levied on higher education education services (Prouni).

6. Cashback

Creation of the possibility of returning IBS and CBS to individuals in a broad manner, to be defined in a supplementary law.

7. National Regional Development Fund (FDR)

Creates the fund with the aim of reducing regional and social inequalities. The resources will have to be applied in: carrying out studies, projects and infrastructure works; promotion of productive activities with high potential for generating employment and income, including the granting of subsidies; actions for scientific and technological development and innovation.

8. Specific tax regimes

Fuels and lubricants: Single-phase billing (billed in a single phase of the chain), uniform rates and the possibility of granting credit to taxpayers

Financial services, operations with real estate, health care plans and betting (prediction contests): changes in rates, credit rules and calculation basis; and taxation based on income or turnover

Government purchases: Non-incidence of IBS and CBS, allowing the maintenance of credits related to previous operations; full allocation of the proceeds from the collection of IBS and CBS collected to the contracting federative entity (Union, State or municipality)

9. IPTU

Authorizes the Executive Branch to update the tax calculation base by means of a decree based on general criteria provided for in municipal law. It responds to a request from the prefectures.

10. Payroll exemption

The increase in revenue obtained from it should be used to reduce taxation on the payroll and on the consumption of goods and services./ Collaborating with Adriana Fernandes, Mariana Carneiro, Fernanda Trisotto and Iander Porcella
























