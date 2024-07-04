From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 04/07/2024 – 19:25

The report on the tax reform project, to be formalized this Thursday, the 4th, will bring a new benefit to “nanoentrepreneurs”, such as door-to-door salespeople, said federal deputy Moses Rodrigues (UNIÃO/CE), member of the working group for regulating the reform in the Chamber.

In a press conference, Rodrigues stated that these workers will be exempt from paying consumption tax up to an income range equivalent to half the parameter valid for individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs).

Those with annual gross revenue of up to R$40.5 thousand would fall into the category of nanoentrepreneurs, since the ceiling for MEIs is R$81 thousand.

If the text is approved, nanoentrepreneurs will not contribute to the IBS (Tax on Goods and Services) at both the state and municipal levels, nor to the CBS (Contribution on Goods and Services) of the federal government.

Tax reform

Federal deputy Claudio Cajado (PP/BA), member of the working group for regulating tax reform, stated that the project report, to be formalized this Thursday, may be voted on by the Chamber next week.

In an interview with the press, Cajado said he had information that next week would be dedicated exclusively to tax reform in the Chamber. According to him, before voting on the text, it will be necessary to approve the processing as a matter of urgency.