Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

7/9/2023 – 9:22 am

Share



Governors of the Northeast and North won the support of senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), leader of the majority in the Federal Senate, to obtain more financial compensation for the changes foreseen in the project of amendment to the Constitution of the tax reform, approved in two rounds in the Chamber of Deputies on Friday, 7.

In an interview with Column Estadão, Calheiros stated that he intends to change the text of the deputies, conceived in lightning voting commanded by his arch-rival, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). To be approved so quickly before the parliamentary recess, the proposal was approved with last minute surprises included. With the project going to the Senate, Calheiros intends to include in the text the criteria of the National Regional Development Fund (FNDR), which will be created to compensate states for changes in tax collection.

“The reform will be perfected in the Senate, especially with regard to the Council and the distribution of the Fund”, Calheiros told Coluna.

With this movement favorable to the demands of the Northeast, Calheiros makes a counterpoint to Lira. This is because governors felt “betrayed” by the fact that he was also from the region and had left this matter for later. As Estadão showed, Lira embraced a request from the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), to leave the regulation of this fund for a later moment, in complementary legislation, without the weight of an inscription in the Federal Constitution.

Until shortly before the vote in the Chamber, governors of the Northeast expected that the text would deal with the criteria for the division of this compensation fund, which will run from 2025 to 2032, funded by the Union, and will have, in total, R$ 160 billion for distribution.

Calheiros also signaled in favor of changing the governance of the Federative Council in the Senate, the body that will manage the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS). This is also a demand from the governors of the Northeast, who fear favoring the Southeast. This is because, in order to pass in the Chamber, it was agreed that representation in the Council would meet population criteria, which would favor more populous states in the Southeast. As Estadão revealed, this was a fundamental point for the Government of São Paulo to support the reform.























