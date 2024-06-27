Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/26/2024 – 21:40

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated this Wednesday, 26, that the tax reform regulation should be voted on in the House plenary in the second week of July.

In the statement, given during the 12th Lisbon Legal Forum – Gilmarpalooza -, the man from Alagoas stated that the Brazilian economy is doing well, despite the Executive Branch needing to cut some spending and show signs that it will pursue fiscal targets.

He stated that the working group appointed to produce a report on the subject should present the document on July 3. After ten days of analysis, the following week, “Between 10, 11 and 12 [de julho]we should be voting on the complementary law, if all deputies are convinced that it is ripe for this”, he stated.

Lira stated that concerns about rebalancing public accounts are being discussed in advance. For him, the Three Powers need to act together to provide a favorable business environment for the country.

“In general, we hope that the Executive, Judiciary and Legislative branches will find a common path, mainly influenced by the government’s economic policy,” he said.