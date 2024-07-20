Proposal regulating the text passed through the Chamber and awaits voting in the Senate

For several specific sectors, the bill regulating tax reform grants presumed credits for the IBS (Tax on Goods and Services) and CBS (Social Contribution on Goods and Services) under certain conditions.

Thus, the PLP 68 of 2024 allows large companies that process recyclables to take advantage of presumed IBS (13% on the purchase price) and CBS (7%) credits to be used exclusively to reduce the same taxes payable.

Purchases that may secure credits may be based on invoices and other documents permitted by regulation and must be made directly from collectors, collectors’ associations or cooperatives or central cooperatives (which bring together several cooperatives).

Credits cannot be calculated on purchases of:

pesticides, their residues and packaging;

home medicines, for human use, industrialized and manipulated;

Batteries;

tires;

electronic products and their components for domestic use;

lubricating oils, their residues and packaging;

fluorescent, sodium and mercury vapor and mixed light lamps;

copper.

Truck drivers in the tax…

Similarly, credits may also be used by regular IBS and CBS taxpayers who contract the transportation of goods with an independent individual transporter who does not opt ​​for the regular regime for these taxes.

The percentages of credits will be defined for each year and disclosed by September of the year prior to their validity by joint action of the Ministry of Finance and the IBS Management Committee. They will be based on transactions carried out in the year prior to their disclosure (2 years prior to their validity, therefore), but freight charges included in the total value of the transaction will be excluded.

Transport cooperatives will also be able to take advantage of the credits when the members who provide the transport service are not IBS or CBS contributors, even if the entity has opted for the specific regime created by the project.

…and rural producers

Also with percentages to be disclosed in September of each year, the use of presumed credits will be permitted by regular taxpayers who purchase goods and services from rural producers or integrated rural producers who are not IBS and CBS taxpayers.

The change in relation to the original text of the tax reform is the permission to take advantage of the credits even if the rural producer opts for the Simples Nacional.

The percentage will be found by dividing purchases by sales made by these non-contributing producers. Cooperatives will also be able to take advantage of the credits, even if they adhere to the special regime created for them in the project.

Unlimited

PLP 68, which regulates taxes, considers a regular taxpayer to be a rural producer who earns revenue equal to or greater than R$3.6 million per year or an integrated rural producer. This reference value will be updated every year by the IPCA.

The integrated rural producer is the one who receives, for example, seeds and inputs from the company to which he is integrated in a linked production process, when that company buys his production.

In the original tax bill, the value limit applied even to integrated producers. Now, without the limit, any integrated producer with any revenue will not pay IBS and CBS.

The classification rule has also changed, allowing those who have exceeded the limit of R$3.6 million to start paying taxes only in the following year if the higher revenue is within the 20% margin (R$720 thousand).

With information from Chamber Agency.