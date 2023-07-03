States want the unification of ICMS with ISS to occur only from 2033, a different date from the rapporteur’s text

The rapporteur of the tax reform in the Chamber, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), said on Sunday night (July 2, 2023) to evaluate a “intermediate idea” about the proposal. According to him, some states have also proposed “something in between” so that the unification of the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) with the ISS (Tax on Services) is only in 2033. According to the text of the proposal presented by the congressman on June 22, the transition to the IBS (Tax on Goods and Services) of states and municipalities would be from 2029 to 2032. The deputy’s statement was given after a meeting at the official residence of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The meeting is being held to address the main votes of the week: tax reform, the Carf (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals) project and the new fiscal framework.