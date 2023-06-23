The preliminary opinion of the rapporteur for the tax reform on consumption, Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), determines that the government send to Congress, within 180 days of the enactment of the constitutional amendment, a proposal for tax reform on income. This would be the second stage of the change in the country’s taxation system.

Aguinaldo also predicted that an eventual increase in collection with the income tax reform would be used to reduce the collection of taxes on consumption and on the payroll of companies. A possible rise in revenues with the current reform on consumption could serve to reduce the rates of the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS).

The rapporteur also defines in the opinion that the submission of the reform proposal on income must be accompanied by the corresponding estimates and studies of budgetary and financial impacts.





















