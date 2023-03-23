Congressman claims to have shown Fernando Haddad that change will result in “extraordinary growth in revenue”

the federal deputy Julio Lopes (PP-RJ) stated that the country’s tax reform, one of the priorities of the Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), must have a “digital profile”. The congressman met with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), to show that change can cause there to be “extraordinary revenue growth”.

The deputy’s statement was made this Wednesday (22.Mar.2023), during a seminar “Future and opportunities of the oil and gas sector in Brazil“organized by Power360 and by IBP (Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas), in Brasilia.

“Our Brazilian citizens know that the fuel chain, communication and the electricity chain are major contributors to national revenue. It is where the state provides the greatest resources. What we are showing the government is that we need to give this pressing tax reform a digital profile.”highlighted Lopes.

For the congressman, the government cannot treat the tax reform as “purely analogue of archaic procedures and methodologies for procedures that need to be updated, modernized and digitized.”

Watch (8min57s):

Júlio Lopes explained that the idea is to digitize the monitoring of resources, such as fuel georeferencing meters.

“The mere monitoring and taxation of volumetry with georeferencing meters in trucks, tubes, tanks and gasoline pumps will give Brazil not only a new collection profile, but a new responsibility profile with the consumer […] and protection of the environment”highlighted.

The federal deputy also stated that monitoring results both in the growth of collection, and in the fight against adulteration of fuels in the country with the use of solvents and water.

