07/03/2023

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and leaders of the House are evaluating the possibility of opening this Monday, 3, the discussion of the proposed constitutional amendment of the tax reform in the plenary of the House, according to people heard by the Estadão/Broadcast.

The definition should only come out, however, after consulting benches and parliamentary fronts. In addition, voting day would still depend on negotiations during the week, with the intention of approving the text by Friday, 7.

The subject was debated in a meeting that takes place on the night of this Sunday, 2nd, at the official residence of the Presidency of the Chamber, in Brasília.

The meeting was called by Lira for the leaders to define a schedule and voting procedures for economic projects this week. Lira wants to put the tax matter in deliberation, the project that resumes the casting vote of the Tax Resources Administration Council (Carf) and the tax framework. In addition to the possibility of discussions on the Tax PEC being opened, Monday should be used to vote on the Carf proposal, which is blocking the Chamber’s agenda because it is being processed on an urgent basis.























