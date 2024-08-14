Under the current rule, the States define the percentage of the charge (from 2% to 8%); the new rule approved by the Chamber (still pending the Senate) determines a progressive rate: the larger the inheritance, the higher the rate

The Chamber of Deputies approved on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) changes to the collection of ITCMD (Tax on Transmission Causa Mortis and Donation of Any Goods or Rights), the so-called “inheritance tax”. With the new rule, the rate will be progressive, that is, the larger the inheritance, the higher the percentage applied. Here is the full of the substitute (PDF – 29 MB).

The topic is part of the PLP (complementary bill) 108 of 2024the 2nd of the regulation of the tax reform. It was approved by the Chamber by 303 votes in favor and 142 against, with no abstentions. This Wednesday (August 14), the highlights will be voted on, which will complement the text. Afterwards, the PLP will be sent to the Senate for analysis.

Inheritance tax is levied on the transfer of assets or rights after the death of the owner, or on donations. The following are taxed:

“any goods or rights to which economic value can be attributed”; and

“capitalized financial contributions in the form of private pension plans or any other form or name of financial application or investment”.

Today, the states themselves define the percentage of ITCMD collection, which is around 2% to 8%. If the PLP is approved, the maximum rate will be established by the Senate. It will be up to the states to define the progressiveness of the rates, as well as to establish the form of collection and the due date of the tax.

“As for the rate, it is expected that it will be established by the legislation of each State and the Federal District, being progressive according to the value of the share, legacy or donation, observing the maximum rate set by the Federal Senate.”, says the text approved by the deputies.

With the changes, heirs of “great assets”, which will be defined in state law, will start paying the maximum rate. The idea is that heirs of large fortunes will no longer pay the same rate as those who receive smaller amounts.

The basis for calculating inheritance tax will be “the market value of the asset or right transferred”, being able to “the deceased’s debts may be deducted from the ITCMD calculation base”.

Also according to the text, if successive donations occur between the same donor and the same donee, “All transfers made under this title will be considered, within the period defined in state or district tax legislation, and the ITCMD must be recalculated for each new donation, adding to the calculation basis the values ​​of the assets previously transferred and deducting the ITCMD values ​​already collected, observing the progressiveness of the rate provided for in state or district legislation based on the total value of donations in the period.”.

According to the bill, the tax will not be charged when the successor or donee is a public, religious, political, union or non-profit institution with a purpose of public and social relevance. Donations made by non-profit institutions with a public and social purpose, and donations from the Union for socio-environmental projects or those intended to mitigate the effects of climate change and federal educational institutions are also exempt from the ITCMD.

PRIVATE PENSIONS

The proposal also regulates the collection of inheritance tax on private pension plans. The text defined that taxation should be carried out at the time of transfer of ownership. Check the rules for each type of plan:

VGBL (Life Generating Free Benefit, with characteristics closer to insurance) – investors for more than 5 years in the VGBL type financial product, counting from the date of the initial contribution, will be exempt from ITCMD;

(Life Generating Free Benefit, with characteristics closer to insurance) – investors for more than 5 years in the VGBL type financial product, counting from the date of the initial contribution, will be exempt from ITCMD; PGBL (Free Benefit Generating Plan, which has a more long-term investment profile) – will be applied regardless of the period in which the resources were invested.

