The governor-elect of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), considers that the tax reform was the lever that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) failed to activate during his term as President of the Republic to boost the country’s growth.

He justified, however, that the president made other important reforms to improve Brazil’s productivity, such as Social Security and the new Sanitation framework.

In the assessment of Tarcísio, who was Minister of Infrastructure in the current administration, Bolsonaro faced many challenges. He cited the covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine – which raised the price of food and fuel.

At an event on the coast of São Paulo, organized by Sphere BrazilTarcísio defended the approval of the project that creates VAT, a value-added tax involving the Union, States and municipalities.

This reform affects consumption taxes, such as the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services), the main source of revenue for state governments.

Tarcísio said that, initially, São Paulo would lose money with the renovation. But Brazil would gain from the change.

A reform on consumption was also defended by the other governors who participated in the event.

Renato Casagrande, from Espírito Santo, said it was important to simplify tax collection. To be implemented, it will be necessary to articulate the president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with Congress, he declared. He also stated that smaller states, such as the case of Espírito Santo, should not be harmed.

The re-elected governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho, also defended advances in taxes. He mentioned, however, that Jair Bolsonaro’s articulation with Congress to reduce the ICMS on fuel, energy and telecommunications is taking money from the States to honor their commitments, which makes it difficult to change the legislation further.

Barbalho said that Pará lost R$ 1 billion in revenue in 6 months, since the measure came into force. The ICMS reduction was vital to lower the price of gasoline, for example. He says that now it will be necessary to find a sensible solution (without harming the population and the States).

In Barbalho’s assessment, the ideal would be compensation from the Union to the other entities of the Federation. The Federal Supreme Court is discussing the matter. He criticized that the formula approved by Congress is “precarious” and “disrespectful”.

DEBATE ON THE FUTURE OF BRAZIL

The panels of Sphere Brazil will be attended by elected political leaders of the Executive Powers, such as the elected vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), and Legislative and Judiciary authorities.

In addition to him, participating: the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto; the elected governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans); the ministers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Luís Roberto Barroso and Ricardo Lewandowski; and at least 30 other guests, including authorities from the 3 Powers, CEOs and intellectuals.

The meeting is held at a hotel on the coast of São Paulo. the digital newspaper Power360 transmit the event through Youtube channel🇧🇷

This was Esfera Brasil’s 1st major event under the management of the new CEO, Camila Funaro Camargo. She assumed leadership of the group in place of her father, João Camargo, the new president of the Executive Board of CNN Brazil🇧🇷

In the past, the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and several authorities participated in the group’s meetings.

