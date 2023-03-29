BRASILIA (Reuters) – Planning and Budget Minister Simone Tebet said on Tuesday that the tax reform is the government’s only “silver bullet” and that the country has only one window to guarantee its approval.

Speaking at the March to Brasilia in Defense of Municipalities event, by the National Confederation of Municipalities, the minister stated that the government budget is increasingly short and there is a lack of “fuel” for the main programs.

According to Tebet, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, will announce a balanced fiscal framework, which will contribute to the reduction of interest rates.

(Reporting by Victor Borges)