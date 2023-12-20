President of the Senate made the statement during the promulgation of the text with the participation of President Lula

The president of the Senate and the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Wednesday (Dec 20, 2023) that the Tax Reform is a “conquest” of Congress and the “Brazilian people”. He gave the statement during a solemn session to promulgate the text, alongside the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

“Today will certainly be marked in national history. It will be remembered not only as a historic landmark, but also as a turning point, a watershed moment […] It is an achievement of the National Congress, it is an achievement of the Brazilian people”said the senator.

In his speech, Pacheco said that, for a long time, it was believed that tax reform “it wouldn’t get off the ground”. He declared that the society had “fear that the tax burden would increase further”. The proposal had been stuck in Congress for around 40 years. Approving the proposal in 2023 was one of the Lula government's priorities.

“Faced with so many disadvantages and complications in the system that we are abandoning, and even with so much difficulty in reaching a new text, balanced and focused on tax justice, modernization and reducing bureaucracy, tax reform was imposed”stated the president of the Senate.

Lira, president of the Chamber, was one of the biggest drivers behind the approval of the text. After Pacheco, he said in a speech that the reform is “state agenda” It is “not government”.

UNDERSTAND THE REFORM

The reform creates the so-called dual VAT (Value Added Tax), made up of 2 new taxes: CBS (Contribution on Goods and Services) in place of IPI, PIS and Cofins, to be administered by the Union, and IBS (Tax on Goods and Services) to unite ICMS and ISS, with management shared by States and municipalities.

The 2 new taxes that will replace the current 5 make up the so-called dual VAT (Value Added Tax). The new taxes must be regulated through a complementary law to be presented by the government to Congress next year.

The changes will begin to be implemented gradually from 2026. Until then, the current rules remain valid. Most of the changes actually start in 2027. Everything will only be 100% in force from 2033 onwards.

This report was produced by journalism intern Maria Laura Giuliani under the supervision of assistant editor Isadora Albernaz