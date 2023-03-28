A CNI (National Confederation of Industry) defends as a priority the approval of a tax reform on consumption in 2023 – theme also defended by the federal government and the summit of Congress.

In an interview with Power360, Armando Monteiro, counselor of CNI, said there is consensus in society on the need to simplify the way taxes are collected in the country. The 1st year of a new government and the beginning of the term of congressmen in the Legislative is the ideal moment to approve the changes, he declared.

The CNI launches this Tuesday (28.Mar.2023), in a solemn session in Congress, the 2023 edition of the Industry Legislative Agenda, with the list of priority guidelines. The document brings together 139 bills of interest to the industrial sector, with an impact on the social and economic development of the country, which are being processed in the Legislative.

In total, 668 propositions were considered by entities representing the industry. Of the 139 projects on the Agenda, 12 topics are highlighted as priorities in the so-called minimum industry agenda. Among these proposals are the improvement of the environmental licensing law, the regulation of the carbon credit market, the modernization of the electricity sector, among others.

Although in 2022 Congress held fewer sessions than in previous years, a total of 9 matters of interest to the industry were approved and converted into law, 8 of which were part of the industry’s minimum agenda.

For the president of the CNI, Robson Braga de Andrade, the full recovery of the economy requires coordinated action by the Executive, the National Congress and society to approve the reforms.

“The debate on the need to reindustrialize Brazil and promote the transition to a low-carbon economy has engaged political and industrial leaders. The Agenda brings proposals that contribute to achieving economic and social development with environmental sustainability”, affirm.

Robson Andrade said that reindustrialization is essential for Brazil to grow again and make the transition to a low-carbon economy. “In order to have greater productivity and competitiveness, it is necessary to remove the obstacles imposed by the Brazil cost and take good care of the macroeconomic environment”.

Here is the list of priorities for the industry: