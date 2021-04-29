Protesters against the tax reform in Colombia, this Wednesday in Bogotá. JUAN BARRETO / AFP

That well-known phrase of Benjamin Franklin, who in a letter dated 1789 pointed out that “nothing is certain, except death and taxes”, was reflected in a very particular way in Colombia last Wednesday the 28th.

That day, while tens of thousands of people marched through the streets of cities and towns protesting a tax reform proposal presented by the Government of Iván Duque, official reports confirmed 490 more deaths due to covid-19. The figure is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic and occurs in the middle of a third wave that is gaining in intensity, day after day.

The coincidence of both events summarizes the crossroads facing this country of 50 million inhabitants. Apart from containing the crisis in the health field, there is the need to recover the economy – which registered a contraction of 6.8% in 2020 – and mitigate the social consequences of the coronavirus, which triggered both poverty and inequality.

Faithful to the tradition of economic orthodoxy that has been constant for more than a century, the Minister of Finance, Alberto Carrasquilla, launched a very ambitious initiative at the beginning of April. The main purpose is to reduce the fiscal deficit, which this year would amount to the equivalent of 8.6% of the Gross Domestic Product, and gradually reduce the weight of the public debt.

Additionally, the bill contains a significant increase in monetary transfers to low-income households, which would benefit 40% of the population. A family in the poorest 10% would see their income increase by 68%.

Meeting both objectives would imply increasing state revenues by almost three points of GDP, which would be a significant effort. In the most recent reform, approved in 2019, this increase was barely 0.7%.

Now the largest contributions would fall on wage earners and wealthier individuals, who would see a significant increase in their income tax. Apart from the above, the goods and services that would pay the Value Added Tax, whose general rate is 19%, would be expanded.

The problem is that much of the additional burdens would fall on the middle class, who feel they would be left in a kind of pincer. Beyond the fact that it has been demonstrated that in Colombia income taxation rests disproportionately on companies – not on individuals – and that tax collections are below the Latin American average, the idea of ​​charging more raises the general rejection , including who would win.

Understanding why a proposal that would significantly reduce inequality was received so negatively is not easy. After all, many influential economists celebrated the intention to improve income distribution in one of the most unequal countries in the world.

The obvious reason is the size of the package that affects a primarily urban segment. State unions, for example, promoted the national strike and received the support of the students.

But it’s not the only motive. The discredit of a government that receives a mostly negative rating also comes into play here, together with the opposition of the political parties that are targeting the 2022 electoral season, in which both congressmen and the president of the Republic will be chosen.

One of the main fears of the different communities is to hand over power “on a platter” to Gustavo Petro, the most important opponent of the current Administration. Due to this, even Álvaro Uribe, the founder of the Democratic Center that brought Duque to the Nariño Palace, distanced himself from his protégé and preferred the option presented as an alternative by the private sector unions.

As a consequence, and in the best of cases, a text would end up coming out that would serve to just get the money that is needed. The irony is that employers – who have complained about the tax burden in the past – would end up paying the bill with additional temporary levies or elimination of exemptions.

In colloquial terms, that formula is equivalent to “kicking the problem forward.” If Congress gives its blessing to the idea, in 2023 another tax reform would have to be discussed which, incidentally, would confirm what has been a Colombian tradition for almost four decades: every 18 months, on average, there are new rules of the game in tax matters.

The risk, of course, is to stay with sin and without gender. It is unlikely that risk rating firms, which have debt securities in a negative outlook, will keep Colombia investment grade. In the event of a downgrade, the cost of issuing bonds for both the public and private sectors would be higher and the national currency would lose ground against the dollar, as happened to Brazil.

More regrettable, however, would be to eliminate the possibility of increasing transfers to the poorest population. That would be terrible news for the millions of people who live in rural areas, where the poverty rate is three times that of urban centers. Marginality and hopelessness will be constant in areas where violence once again rages, due to drug trafficking and the presence of illegal armed groups.

The foregoing does not ignore that the text originally presented by the Minister of Finance – 110 pages long – has elements that make it inconvenient, as it deals with multiple issues and makes the deterioration for some too abrupt. As a consequence, the Executive itself began to back down this week and accepted that some taxes be eliminated.

However, it is quite possible that even this backlash will not save the government’s garbage can initiative. The greatest danger, apart from Congress opposing any formula and condemning Colombia to a fiscal crisis, is that a legislative Frankenstein will end up being built.

A law made to pieces, in which there will be no lack of lobbying so that in the tax statute a comma is changed here and a subsection there in order to do particular favors, it is very likely now. Of course, for some sectors of public opinion, saving the middle class and a few others from having to pay more taxes will be seen as a victory for popular mobilization.

The problem is that this does not solve the underlying problem. And as long as Colombian society does not understand that free solutions only exist in the proposals of the populists, it will be doomed to the usual results: a system that privileges a few, while inequalities are perpetuated.

Paraphrasing García Márquez, the outcome of this tax reform, which can already be considered failed, will show that the same Colombia that inspired the legend of one hundred years of solitude will not yet have a second chance on Earth.

Ricardo Avila He is a Colombian journalist and economist

